Archewell's Impact: James Holt Bids Farewell

James Holt, chief executive of Archewell, the foundation launched by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, is stepping down after a five-year tenure in Los Angeles. Holt is set to return to London, but he will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the royal couple's ongoing international humanitarian efforts.

Throughout his nearly decade-long collaboration with Prince Harry and Meghan, Holt has lauded the charitable work accomplished under Archewell. He acknowledged their significant contributions, particularly in supporting families facing online harm, which Holt cited as a source of daily inspiration.

In a statement, Holt reflected on the privilege of working with the couple, having been involved in projects ranging from mental health support for military personnel to aiding injured children in Gaza. The royal couple praised Holt's enthusiasm and talent in guiding their philanthropic initiatives, as Archewell evolves into Archewell Philanthropies.