Railways Battle the Fog: Ensuring Punctuality with Real-Time Monitoring

The Railway Ministry has taken proactive measures to maintain train punctuality during foggy weather by advising various zones and divisions to track train movements in real-time. This decision emphasizes the importance of maintaining passenger amenities despite challenging weather conditions.

Instructions have been issued to general managers and divisional railway managers across Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, and North Central Railway. Spare trains for the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi services are ready at originating stations to mitigate delays at destination stations.

Additionally, the ministry has arranged for additional train services and tasked IRCTC with overseeing catering and housekeeping arrangements. A war room has been established at IRCTC for the real-time monitoring of trains, ensuring seamless passenger services despite adverse weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)