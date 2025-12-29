Railways Battle the Fog: Ensuring Punctuality with Real-Time Monitoring
The Railway Ministry is implementing a real-time monitoring system to maintain train punctuality during foggy conditions. They have arranged spare trains, especially for the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi services, and established a war room for real-time train monitoring and passenger services management.
The Railway Ministry has taken proactive measures to maintain train punctuality during foggy weather by advising various zones and divisions to track train movements in real-time. This decision emphasizes the importance of maintaining passenger amenities despite challenging weather conditions.
Instructions have been issued to general managers and divisional railway managers across Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, and North Central Railway. Spare trains for the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi services are ready at originating stations to mitigate delays at destination stations.
Additionally, the ministry has arranged for additional train services and tasked IRCTC with overseeing catering and housekeeping arrangements. A war room has been established at IRCTC for the real-time monitoring of trains, ensuring seamless passenger services despite adverse weather.
