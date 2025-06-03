India-US Trade Tension Escalates Over Auto Tariffs

India has initiated consultations with the United States under the WTO's safeguard agreement in response to US tariffs on auto components. This follows the US's decision to levy a 25% tariff on passenger vehicles and auto parts from India.

India argues that the measure is a safeguard intended to protect the US domestic market, failing notification requirements under the Agreement on Safeguards. India, as an affected member, seeks discussions with hopes of a mutually convenient resolution.

This development aligns with ongoing trade discussions over US steel and aluminium tariffs, where India has reserved the right to impose retaliatory duties, aiming to protect its own economic interests amid global trade tensions.

