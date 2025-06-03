India's Energy Storage Sector Seeks Collaborative Boost

In a significant push to optimize India's energy potential, the Energy Storage Association in India (IESA) has called for strategic collaboration among three central ministries: Environment, Power, and New and Renewable Energy. The goal is to enhance the usage of spent electric vehicle batteries in stationary applications, according to a recent statement from the industry body.

The IESA emphasized that the current market lacks adequate frameworks to promote innovative technology solutions for grid balancing. There is a pressing need to improve the ancillary services market to support energy storage deployment. Timely execution of the draft Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) 2022 is seen as vital, as it includes provisions for integrating storage as a part of primary reserves.

The alliance has highlighted the need for India to learn from other countries, citing the UK's approach that ties ancillary service payments to performance. Lowering technical and financial barriers, reducing import duties, and developing a compliance framework for energy storage obligations were among the other key recommendations. IESA officials believe that a unified approach from government and industry stakeholders will ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

The President of IESA, Debmalya Sen, underscored the importance of adopting robust policy frameworks to drive energy storage deployment. Sen remarked that addressing supply chain risks and material procurement will not only stabilize the grid but also propel India towards its renewable energy targets. Highlights of the conversation included concerns that global supply chain issues could impede growth, requiring clear action plans for material procurement.

IESA is also gearing up for its 11th edition of the International Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 in New Delhi, where it expects participation from ministries, government representatives, and global companies. The event will highlight advancements in energy storage technologies, including solid-state batteries and other next-generation solutions.