Historic Railway Connection: Uniting Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a meeting to discuss the upcoming inauguration of a railway link to the valley, set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

The highlight of this event will be the opening of the Chenab Bridge, the world's tallest railway bridge. Along with the bridge, the Vande Bharat train service will begin operations, providing a direct connection from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The landmark Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project spans 272 kilometers and marks a significant step forward for India's infrastructure, ensuring year-round connectivity to the Kashmir valley. The Chenab Bridge is heralded as an engineering marvel, standing at 359 meters, making it the highest railway arch bridge globally.