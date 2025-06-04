US Stocks Near Record Highs Amid Tariff Uncertainties
US stocks advanced on Tuesday, nearing record highs as investors awaited updates on President Donald Trump's tariffs. Despite economic uncertainties, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial added 214 points. Dollar General surged after strong earnings, while job openings remained resilient.
US stocks approached record highs on Tuesday as investors anticipated further news on President Donald Trump's tariffs and their economic impact. The S&P 500 experienced a 0.6% increase, adding to its strong May performance and inching closer to its all-time peak.
Dollar General witnessed a significant stock surge of 15.8% following robust profit and revenue reports, though uncertainty remains for the year's remainder due to potential tariff impacts. The US labor market continued to show resilience, with job openings exceeding expectations, signaling ongoing strength.
On the international front, Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were expected to discuss potential tariff reductions. Analysts remain hopeful that trade deals will alleviate ongoing economic strains, contributing to the stock market's swift recovery to near-record levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
