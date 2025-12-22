Left Menu

India's Job Market Sees Unprecedented Growth in 2025

In 2025, India's job applications grew by 29%, driven by women and early-career professionals, according to Apna.co's report. Digital hiring tools and expanded service-led recruitment contributed to this surge. Women's applications increased by 36% in sectors like finance and healthcare, with small and medium businesses leading job postings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:56 IST
India's job market witnessed notable growth in 2025, with job applications increasing by 29% year-on-year, a recent report by Apna.co reveals. This surge was significantly influenced by increased participation from women and early-career professionals, as service-led hiring extended beyond metro areas.

The report highlights a significant rise in women's involvement, with a 36% increase in applications for roles in finance, administrative services, customer experience, and healthcare support. Early-career professionals also made a remarkable impact, contributing to a 10% increase in applications across service and tech sectors.

Job postings on the Apna.co platform rose to 14 lakh, marking a 15% year-on-year increase. Small and medium businesses played a pivotal role, contributing 10 lakh postings, supported by stronger digital adoption and enterprise expansion into tier II and III cities. The report notes that women's average salaries grew by 22%, with managerial applications soaring to 1.1 crore, strengthening the leadership pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

