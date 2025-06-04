Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils £15.6 Billion Transport Boost for UK Cities

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, pledges £15.6 billion for transport in cities outside London, targeting under-investment. The initiative aims to improve productivity and regional growth, with funds allocated between 2027 and 2032. The announcement follows a commitment by the previous Conservative government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 04:33 IST
Rachel Reeves Unveils £15.6 Billion Transport Boost for UK Cities
transport

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to announce a significant £15.6 billion investment in transport projects aimed at revitalizing cities outside London struggling with inadequate infrastructure and unkept promises.

Slated for a speech in Manchester, Reeves will detail how the funds, revealed in her June 11 Spending Review, will be allocated to boost public services. The move follows political pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government to demonstrate tangible improvements after recent electoral setbacks.

The initiative is a continuation of a promise made by Rishi Sunak's previous Conservative administration, which had originally earmarked these funds after canceling a component of a planned high-speed rail line. The investment will focus on metro projects in regions like the West Midlands and Greater Manchester, aiming for development and economic invigoration.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025