Rachel Reeves Unveils £15.6 Billion Transport Boost for UK Cities

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to announce a significant £15.6 billion investment in transport projects aimed at revitalizing cities outside London struggling with inadequate infrastructure and unkept promises.

Slated for a speech in Manchester, Reeves will detail how the funds, revealed in her June 11 Spending Review, will be allocated to boost public services. The move follows political pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government to demonstrate tangible improvements after recent electoral setbacks.

The initiative is a continuation of a promise made by Rishi Sunak's previous Conservative administration, which had originally earmarked these funds after canceling a component of a planned high-speed rail line. The investment will focus on metro projects in regions like the West Midlands and Greater Manchester, aiming for development and economic invigoration.