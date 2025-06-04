Left Menu

Dmall's Global Push: Revolutionizing Retail with Digitalization

Dmall has launched a report with Frost & Sullivan revealing the growing global role of Chinese retail tech in digital transformation. Highlighting scalable, AI-driven solutions, the report shows significant growth opportunities, projecting Asia’s market to hit USD 13.07 billion by 2029. Dmall continues to expand its influence globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:54 IST
Dmall's Global Push: Revolutionizing Retail with Digitalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Dmall, a leader in Chinese retail digitalization solutions, unveiled a white paper in collaboration with global consultancy Frost & Sullivan at NRF 2025. The report, White Paper on Current Status and Trends of Overseas Expansion for China's Retail Digitalization Enterprises, made its global debut, emphasizing the transformative role of Chinese tech in global retail.

Chinese companies, including Dmall, are providing cost-effective, scalable digital solutions designed for high-volume markets and expanding them globally. As Gabriel Lu of Frost & Sullivan noted, ''Retail digital transformation is unavoidable,'' and Chinese enterprises are pivotal in shaping this aspect of retail evolution, notably with AI advancements.

Dmall plans to apply its decade-long expertise globally, incorporating AI, cloud, and big data to aid international retailers. With the Asian retail digitalization market projected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2029 at a 22.5% CAGR, Dmall is dedicated to fostering retail innovation on a global scale.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025