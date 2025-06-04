Dmall's Global Push: Revolutionizing Retail with Digitalization

Dmall, a leader in Chinese retail digitalization solutions, unveiled a white paper in collaboration with global consultancy Frost & Sullivan at NRF 2025. The report, White Paper on Current Status and Trends of Overseas Expansion for China's Retail Digitalization Enterprises, made its global debut, emphasizing the transformative role of Chinese tech in global retail.

Chinese companies, including Dmall, are providing cost-effective, scalable digital solutions designed for high-volume markets and expanding them globally. As Gabriel Lu of Frost & Sullivan noted, ''Retail digital transformation is unavoidable,'' and Chinese enterprises are pivotal in shaping this aspect of retail evolution, notably with AI advancements.

Dmall plans to apply its decade-long expertise globally, incorporating AI, cloud, and big data to aid international retailers. With the Asian retail digitalization market projected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2029 at a 22.5% CAGR, Dmall is dedicated to fostering retail innovation on a global scale.