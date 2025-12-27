Leadership Struggle: Resignation Drama in Madhya Pradesh Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media chairman Mukesh Nayak has tendered his resignation, aiming to facilitate new leadership within the party.

Despite Nayak's offer to step down, Congress president Jitu Patwari rejected the resignation, emphasizing that party conflicts would be addressed via dialogue, according to a party source.

Nayak's dissatisfaction stems from a prior decision being overruled by the state's communication head, Abhay Tiwari. Nonetheless, Patwari has urged Nayak to continue in his current role. Efforts to reach both Nayak and Tiwari for further comments were unsuccessful.

