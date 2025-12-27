Tragedy in Guatemala: Bus Crash Claims Lives

In a devastating incident on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, at least 15 people lost their lives after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

Among the victims were 11 men, three women, and a minor, according to Leandro Amado, a local firefighters' spokesperson.

Amado also confirmed that 19 injured passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, as emergency services continue their efforts at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)