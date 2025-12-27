Left Menu

Tragedy in Guatemala: Bus Crash Claims Lives

A tragic accident in western Guatemala on the Inter-American Highway resulted in at least 15 fatalities and 19 injuries when a passenger bus plummeted into a ravine. Local firefighters reported that the deceased included 11 men, three women, and one minor, with injured individuals hospitalized nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:30 IST
Tragedy in Guatemala: Bus Crash Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, at least 15 people lost their lives after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

Among the victims were 11 men, three women, and a minor, according to Leandro Amado, a local firefighters' spokesperson.

Amado also confirmed that 19 injured passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, as emergency services continue their efforts at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA

VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA

 India
2
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
3
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
4
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025