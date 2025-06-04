Left Menu

LEAP India and CHEP Merger: A New Chapter in Supply Chain Solutions

LEAP India and CHEP India have merged, marking a significant milestone. The merger aims to enhance LEAP's capabilities, providing better service through a wider network and faster turnaround. LEAP now operates 30 warehouses, managing 13.5 million assets and serving over 6,000 customers, reinforcing its position in the supply chain industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:24 IST
LEAP India has officially completed its merger with CHEP India Private Limited, aiming to enhance its capabilities in the supply chain solutions sector. The merger, which was sanctioned by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and completed on January 8, 2025, signifies a major step in consolidating LEAP's efforts to create a more efficient supply chain ecosystem.

This strategic merger allows LEAP to leverage the combined strengths of both companies. By enhancing operational capacity with a broader service network and faster turnaround times, LEAP is poised to deliver customized supply chain solutions and a wider range of offerings that underline its commitment to operational excellence.

LEAP's Managing Director, Sunu Mathew, emphasized that this collaboration reinforces the company's dedication to exceptional customer service. With over 6,000 customer touchpoints, 30 warehouses, and more than 3,000 employees, LEAP continues to support multiple industries with resource optimization and sustainability forefront in its objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

