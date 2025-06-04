Flipkart's Strategic Exit: Impact on Aditya Birla Fashion
Flipkart Investments sold its entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for Rs 583 crore, causing the latter's stock to drop nearly 11%. The transaction was handled by Goldman Sachs via block deals on the NSE and BSE, representing a complete divestment of Flipkart's holdings.
In a strategic move, Flipkart Investments sold its entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) for a substantial Rs 583 crore. The block deals, managed by Goldman Sachs, saw shares of ABFRL plummet almost 11% to Rs 76.94 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.
Flipkart Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Walmart Group's Flipkart Pvt Ltd, executed the sale through block deals on the NSE and BSE. The total deal involved approximately 73.17 million shares, sold at a floor price of Rs 79.50 each, marking a 7.6% discount to the previous closing price.
This transaction marks a complete divestment for Flipkart in ABFRL, a key player in the Indian fashion sector, which encompasses brands like Pantaloons, Van Heusen, and Louis Philippe. The exit aligns with Flipkart's evolving investment strategy within the dynamic e-commerce landscape.
