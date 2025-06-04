Thailand's New Aerial Horizon: Embracing the Gripen Jets

Thailand is strategizing to bolster its air defense capabilities by acquiring a fleet of a dozen Swedish-manufactured Gripen JAS 39 fighter jets. This move comes two years after the United States declined Bangkok's request to purchase advanced F-35 jets, citing complexities around training and technical maintenance.

The Thai air force, known for being one of the most well-equipped in Southeast Asia, currently maintains 11 Gripen jets alongside several American-made F-16 and F-5 aircraft. As part of its defense strategy, it plans to allocate a budget of 19.5 billion baht between 2025 and 2029 for securing the next four Gripen jets, pending cabinet approval.

As relations evolve, concerns around military capability continue to shape Thailand's procurement strategies. Despite its designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally by the United States, Thailand looks to Swedish Gripen E/F models to ensure robust national security, while SAAB awaits formal contract agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)