Cologne's Wartime Bomb Scare: Largest Evacuation Since WWII

Cologne, Germany, witnessed a significant emergency evacuation on Wednesday after the uncovering of three World War II-era bombs in the bustling district of Deutz. This operation, dubbed the largest since the war's conclusion, necessitated the evacuation of 20,500 residents, workers, and tourists within a 1,000-metre radius.

These American bombs, equipped with impact fuses, surfaced amid construction. Authorities swiftly coordinated efforts to disarm them, with evacuations extending to a hospital, retirement homes, schools, hotels, and museums. Transport systems faced disruptions, with national rail services bypassing or cancelling routes.

The bomb disposal effort required partial closure of the River Rhine, vital for European goods transport. Notably, RTL television suspended broadcasts mid-transmission as staff evacuated the area. Officials stressed the urgency of compliance to ensure calm until "all-clear".

(With inputs from agencies.)