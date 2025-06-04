Left Menu

Premium Plast Limited Announces Impressive Financial Growth and New Expansion

Premium Plast Limited reported a significant financial performance for FY25, highlighting a 22.57% increase in total income to Rs 57.25 Cr. The company expanded into sheet metal manufacturing, broadening its industrial scope and demonstrating a commitment to sustained growth and customer satisfaction.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:00 IST
Premium Plast Reports 35% jump in Net Profit on Total Income of Rs57 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
VMPL Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], June 4: Premium Plast Limited, trading on NSE under the symbol PREMIUM, has reported robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2025. The company revealed a total income of Rs 57.25 crore, marking a 22.57% year-over-year increase.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 12.40 crore, showcasing a 20.81% increase from the previous fiscal year. The EBITDA margin reported was 21.67%, with the net profit climbing to Rs 6.45 crore, a 35.13% growth. Additionally, the net profit margin rose by 105 basis points to 11.27%, and the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was Rs 3.38 based on post-IPO equity capital of Rs 19.10 crore.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Chetan Dave from Premium Plast Limited expressed pride in surpassing the Rs 50 crore milestone in total income, attributing success to the core business strength and growing customer trust. The company has also embarked on manufacturing sheet metals to meet internal and new segment demands, enhancing its industrial portfolio and strategy for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

