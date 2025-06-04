Premium Plast Limited Announces Impressive Financial Growth and New Expansion

VMPL Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], June 4: Premium Plast Limited, trading on NSE under the symbol PREMIUM, has reported robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2025. The company revealed a total income of Rs 57.25 crore, marking a 22.57% year-over-year increase.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 12.40 crore, showcasing a 20.81% increase from the previous fiscal year. The EBITDA margin reported was 21.67%, with the net profit climbing to Rs 6.45 crore, a 35.13% growth. Additionally, the net profit margin rose by 105 basis points to 11.27%, and the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was Rs 3.38 based on post-IPO equity capital of Rs 19.10 crore.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Chetan Dave from Premium Plast Limited expressed pride in surpassing the Rs 50 crore milestone in total income, attributing success to the core business strength and growing customer trust. The company has also embarked on manufacturing sheet metals to meet internal and new segment demands, enhancing its industrial portfolio and strategy for sustainable growth.

