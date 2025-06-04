Left Menu

Sakra World Hospital Teams with Tandem Healthcare for Bengaluru's Green Hospital Revolution

Sakra World Hospital collaborates with Tandem Healthcare to construct a pioneering 500-bed green biophilic hospital in North Bengaluru. Featuring cutting-edge technology, sustainable design, and advanced clinical programs, the facility aims to enhance patient care while achieving USGBC LEED Platinum certification. Completion and operational launch planned within 30 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:02 IST
Sakra World Hospital appoints Tandem Healthcare to build a 500-bed, green biophilic hospital in North Bengaluru, featuring garden lounges and lake views, set to open in 30 months.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's healthcare landscape is set for a transformative shift as Sakra World Hospital partners with Tandem Healthcare to develop a 500-bed, eco-friendly hospital in North Bengaluru. This facility, a first of its kind in blending biophilic design with cutting-edge healthcare, aims to redefine patient wellness through a harmonious integration of nature and technology.

Spanning 6.8 lakh square feet, the project marks a monumental step in Sakra's vision, powered by Japanese innovation through Secom Medical System and Toyota Tsusho. Valued at Rs 1,000 crore, the facility combines advanced clinical solutions, such as nuclear medicine and mother-child programs, with sustainability, including green rooftops and energy-efficient facades.

The project is designed to meet USGBC LEED Platinum certification, aligning with global standards for sustainable infrastructure. Through an Indo-Japanese architectural style, the hospital will enhance treatment outcomes, improve patient quality of life, and bolster Bengaluru's healthcare potential, echoing the mission of Sakra's existing Marathahalli facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

