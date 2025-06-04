Sakra World Hospital Teams with Tandem Healthcare for Bengaluru's Green Hospital Revolution

Bengaluru's healthcare landscape is set for a transformative shift as Sakra World Hospital partners with Tandem Healthcare to develop a 500-bed, eco-friendly hospital in North Bengaluru. This facility, a first of its kind in blending biophilic design with cutting-edge healthcare, aims to redefine patient wellness through a harmonious integration of nature and technology.

Spanning 6.8 lakh square feet, the project marks a monumental step in Sakra's vision, powered by Japanese innovation through Secom Medical System and Toyota Tsusho. Valued at Rs 1,000 crore, the facility combines advanced clinical solutions, such as nuclear medicine and mother-child programs, with sustainability, including green rooftops and energy-efficient facades.

The project is designed to meet USGBC LEED Platinum certification, aligning with global standards for sustainable infrastructure. Through an Indo-Japanese architectural style, the hospital will enhance treatment outcomes, improve patient quality of life, and bolster Bengaluru's healthcare potential, echoing the mission of Sakra's existing Marathahalli facility.

