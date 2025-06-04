Airlines Ground Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Rising Tensions
Global airlines have halted flights to Tel Aviv due to renewed Middle East tensions after a missile landed near Israel's main airport. Various airlines announced suspensions, with some setting future dates for service resumption. Previous resumptions after a ceasefire were disrupted by escalating conflicts starting in March.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, global airlines have once again suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv. This decision follows a recent incident where a missile, fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels, landed near Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.
Airlines had started resuming flights after a prior ceasefire agreement with Hamas in January, only to halt them again due to renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza since March. The current suspensions affect several major carriers, as outlined below.
Various airlines, including Air Canada, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa, have announced specific dates for resuming service, while budget carriers like Ryanair have extended cancellations until late July due to ongoing regional instability.
