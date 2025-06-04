Left Menu

Airlines Ground Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Rising Tensions

Global airlines have halted flights to Tel Aviv due to renewed Middle East tensions after a missile landed near Israel's main airport. Various airlines announced suspensions, with some setting future dates for service resumption. Previous resumptions after a ceasefire were disrupted by escalating conflicts starting in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:38 IST
Airlines Ground Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, global airlines have once again suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv. This decision follows a recent incident where a missile, fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels, landed near Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

Airlines had started resuming flights after a prior ceasefire agreement with Hamas in January, only to halt them again due to renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza since March. The current suspensions affect several major carriers, as outlined below.

Various airlines, including Air Canada, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa, have announced specific dates for resuming service, while budget carriers like Ryanair have extended cancellations until late July due to ongoing regional instability.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025