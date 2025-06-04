Ushering in New Era for African Tax Leadership: Mary Baine Appointed Executive Secretary of ATAF

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced the appointment of Mary Baine as the incoming Executive Secretary of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), effective from 1 July 2025. Baine will succeed Logan Wort, who has held the position since ATAF's inception in 2009 and has played an instrumental role in shaping the organization into a leading force in African and global tax policy.

The announcement was made by SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Wednesday, who praised Baine’s exemplary leadership record and her unwavering commitment to advancing equitable and efficient tax systems across the continent.

“Baine’s appointment marks a new and exciting chapter in ATAF’s journey. Her extensive expertise, demonstrated leadership, and unwavering dedication to the Forum’s mission uniquely position her to lead ATAF in the next phase of its journey,” Kieswetter stated.

A Seasoned Leader in African Tax Administration

Mary Baine brings a formidable wealth of experience in fiscal governance and international diplomacy to her new role. Currently serving as Deputy Executive Secretary of ATAF, Baine has already had a significant influence on the organization’s strategic planning, international cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. She has led key multilateral initiatives designed to elevate African tax priorities on the global stage.

Her career spans both national and continental arenas. Before joining ATAF, she served as Commissioner General of the Rwanda Revenue Authority and as Permanent Secretary in Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These high-ranking positions reflect her deep understanding of both the technical and diplomatic aspects of public administration and development financing.

Baine has long championed the cause of African-led development, with a strong focus on domestic resource mobilization—a critical driver for sustainable growth and self-reliance on the continent. Her efforts have consistently highlighted the importance of strengthening tax systems as a cornerstone of national development.

ATAF’s Growing Influence Under New Leadership

ATAF, headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa, is a pan-African institution founded in 2009 to promote and develop effective tax administration systems on the continent. SARS, a founding member, continues to support ATAF’s mission and regards the Forum as a strategic partner in driving Africa’s development agenda.

“This role finds expression in SARS’s strategic objective of working with and through all stakeholders in the tax ecosystem for the benefit of all,” SARS noted in its statement. “The work of Africa’s revenue administrations to not only strengthen solidarity but to also forge closer working relationships and mutual benefit resonates with SARS’s outlook.”

ATAF comprises 44 member states and has become a key platform for African countries to share tax policy expertise, develop institutional capacity, and influence the international tax agenda. Through its technical assistance programs, policy dialogue forums, and active participation in global tax standard-setting processes, ATAF supports its members in addressing both domestic and cross-border tax challenges.

Continuing a Legacy of Transformation

Baine steps into her new role following the transformative 15-year tenure of Logan Wort. As the founding Executive Secretary, Wort was pivotal in positioning ATAF as a respected and authoritative voice in global tax discourse. Under his leadership, ATAF developed into a leading institution that has successfully promoted tax cooperation among African nations and elevated the continent’s voice in international fiscal negotiations.

ATAF expressed deep gratitude to Wort for his stewardship and long-standing service, emphasizing the significant strides the organization made during his leadership.

“Under Logan Wort’s leadership, ATAF has become a beacon of excellence and a powerful advocate for African interests in the international tax landscape,” SARS acknowledged.

Looking Forward: Advancing Africa’s Development Through Tax Policy

Baine’s appointment is expected to build on this strong foundation and take ATAF into a new era of growth and influence. As Executive Secretary, she will be responsible for steering the Forum’s strategic direction, amplifying the interests of its members, and supporting the continent’s broader development objectives.

With global tax frameworks undergoing rapid transformation—particularly with initiatives like the OECD’s two-pillar approach to digital taxation and evolving rules on base erosion and profit shifting—Baine’s leadership will be critical in ensuring Africa’s voice is heard and reflected in emerging standards.

Her tenure will also emphasize enhancing tax transparency, combatting illicit financial flows, and empowering revenue administrations with tools and training to meet modern compliance and enforcement challenges.

Baine’s vision aligns with the growing consensus that robust tax systems are central to achieving Africa’s development goals, including those outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Her leadership will likely prioritize inclusive dialogue, policy innovation, and sustainable capacity development across the continent.

As ATAF embarks on this new chapter, the Forum reaffirms its commitment to supporting its members in building effective, fair, and responsive tax systems—key ingredients in Africa’s quest for economic transformation and improved quality of life for its people.