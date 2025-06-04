Left Menu

KEC International Secures Major Global Contracts Worth Rs 2,211 Crore

KEC International, a major in global infrastructure, has secured orders worth Rs 2,211 crore across multiple sectors including Transmission & Distribution in the Middle East and Americas, and Oil & Gas Pipelines in Africa. The company's year-to-date order intake has seen a 40% rise, signaling substantial international growth.

KEC International, part of the RPG Group and a significant player in global infrastructure, has announced securing orders worth Rs 2,211 crore across various domains.

In a recent statement, the company detailed its latest achievements, highlighting the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business's success in securing orders in the Middle East and Americas. This includes the design, supply, and installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia and supply of towers, hardware, and poles across the Americas.

Further expanding its global footprint, KEC's Oil & Gas Pipelines business has obtained its second international order for terminal station works in Africa, coupled with an ongoing pipeline project in the region. Additionally, the Cables business has received orders for supplying various cable types both in India and internationally. Overall, the firm continues to strengthen its market presence, with year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs 4,200 crore, marking a 40% growth compared to the previous year.

