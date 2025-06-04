Amul Expands Horizons: Launches Amul Milk in Spain & Beyond

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), the company behind the Amul brand, has launched its renowned milk products in Spain. Collaborating with Spain's leading cooperative, COVAP, Amul Milk is initially set to reach Madrid and Barcelona, before penetrating other Spanish cities and Lisbon in Portugal.

Managing Director Jayen Mehta expressed confidence that the partnership would ensure Spanish consumers are nourished with Amul's quality offerings. The milk, to be sold in tetra packs with a long shelf life, is already entering the market. This move follows Amul's successful U.S. launch last year.

The strategic expansion was marked by a launch event at the Indian Embassy in Madrid, attended by prominent officials from both Amul and COVAP. GCMMF, the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million members, aims to establish a strong foothold in the European dairy market.