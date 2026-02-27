Left Menu

CRPF Tragedy: Two Jawans Allegedly Die by Suicide

Two CRPF jawans reportedly committed suicide in Srinagar and Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, using their service rifles. Hari Om and Manish, both posted at different camp locations, died on the spot. The reasons behind their actions remain unknown, prompting concern and investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:33 IST
CRPF Tragedy: Two Jawans Allegedly Die by Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two CRPF jawans allegedly committed suicide by using their service rifles in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Friday.

CRPF jawan Hari Om, stationed at a company within Parimpora police station in Srinagar, reportedly shot himself dead, dying instantly.

Similarly, in Shopian's Batapora, another jawan, Manish, also allegedly took his own life with his service weapon. Authorities have yet to determine the motivations behind these tragic actions.

TRENDING

1
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.

Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapa...

 India
2
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.

Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tri...

 India
3
Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

 India
4
People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congress only knows opposing everything: PM Modi.

People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congre...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026