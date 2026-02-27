CRPF Tragedy: Two Jawans Allegedly Die by Suicide

Two CRPF jawans allegedly committed suicide by using their service rifles in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Friday.

CRPF jawan Hari Om, stationed at a company within Parimpora police station in Srinagar, reportedly shot himself dead, dying instantly.

Similarly, in Shopian's Batapora, another jawan, Manish, also allegedly took his own life with his service weapon. Authorities have yet to determine the motivations behind these tragic actions.