CRPF Tragedy: Two Jawans Allegedly Die by Suicide
Two CRPF jawans reportedly committed suicide in Srinagar and Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, using their service rifles. Hari Om and Manish, both posted at different camp locations, died on the spot. The reasons behind their actions remain unknown, prompting concern and investigation by authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Two CRPF jawans allegedly committed suicide by using their service rifles in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Friday.
CRPF jawan Hari Om, stationed at a company within Parimpora police station in Srinagar, reportedly shot himself dead, dying instantly.
Similarly, in Shopian's Batapora, another jawan, Manish, also allegedly took his own life with his service weapon. Authorities have yet to determine the motivations behind these tragic actions.
