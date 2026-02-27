Left Menu

India Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive to Combat Cervical Cancer

India begins a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign targeting approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14, with free vaccines provided at government health facilities. The initiative, supervised by trained medical teams, aims to significantly reduce cervical cancer rates and is aligned with global health recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:34 IST
  • India

India is taking a monumental step in public health as it launches a nationwide campaign to provide free HPV vaccinations to 1.15 crore girls aged 14 across all states and Union territories. The ambitious program, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be administered at designated government health facilities.

The Union health ministry stated that the vaccine rollout is a voluntary initiative aimed at preventing cervical cancer, the second most-common cancer affecting women in India, by targeting HPV types 16 and 18. This campaign, running in mission mode over three months, underscores the government's commitment to 'Swastha Nari', or healthy women.

The HPV vaccine, Gardasil 4, will be administered in a single dose, aligning with global health recommendations. Over 160 countries have incorporated similar vaccination plans, showcasing the vaccine's effectiveness. India joins this global health effort, ensuring vaccines meet high-quality standards through collaborations with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

