Justice Served: Kerala Court Delivers Verdict in POCSO Case

A Kerala court sentenced 41-year-old Muhammed Reyhan to 53 years imprisonment under POCSO and IPC for assaulting a 13-year-old girl. As sentences run concurrently, he serves 20 years and pays a Rs 2.1 lakh fine. The prosecution secured his conviction with detailed evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:36 IST
Justice Served: Kerala Court Delivers Verdict in POCSO Case
A Kerala court has issued a landmark sentence in a POCSO case on Friday, delivering justice for the victim of a horrendous crime. The court sentenced 41-year-old Muhammed Reyhan to a cumulative 53-year imprisonment for the aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court Judge Devan K Menon handed down the sentence under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, since the sentences will be served concurrently, Reyhan will spend 20 years behind bars. In addition to the prison term, the convict faces a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh.

The case was brought to light when the assault, which occurred in August 2023, was reported to the police by a child line informed by the girl's school teacher. The prosecution's case was robust, with 13 witnesses, 21 documents, and 4 pieces of evidence presented, which helped secure the conviction despite multiple bail attempts by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

