Stray Dog Crisis in Kalyan Dombivali: A Growing Concern for Residents

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Tejashree Hemant Gaikwad raised concerns with Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation about the increasing stray dog population. Following a tragic incident involving a child's death, Gaikwad urged action to manage the dogs and ensure public safety, including deploying capture teams and vaccination drives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Tejashree Hemant Gaikwad has sounded the alarm over the escalating number of stray dogs in Kalyan Dombivali. In a memorandum submitted to the municipal commissioner, Gaikwad highlighted a tragic incident that saw a seven-year-old child killed by a pack of dogs.

Residents in localities such as Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Balyani, Mohili, and Ambivali (East) are living in fear, Gaikwad reported, as the stray dogs have begun to invade residential spaces. This includes playgrounds and parking areas, raising concerns about safety.

Gaikwad's letter, backed by community signatures, calls for immediate action, including capturing stray dogs, launching a mass deworming and vaccination initiative, and removing aggressive canines from public areas.

