Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives on Kolhui-Lotan Road

Afsar Ali and Hasina Bano lost their lives in a tragic accident when a bus collided with their motorcycle on Kolhui-Lotan Road. Afsar died instantly, while Hasina passed away at the hospital. Authorities have seized the vehicles and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:05 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives on Kolhui-Lotan Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday on Kolhui-Lotan Road, resulting in the deaths of a couple riding a motorcycle. Police reported that a bus collided with the motorcycle, killing Afsar Ali, 25, instantly, and his wife Hasina Bano, 24, who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Circle Officer Deep Sikha Verma confirmed that emergency services arrived quickly but were unable to save Hasina Bano. The authorities have impounded both the bus and the motorcycle involved in the crash as part of their investigation.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision to determine the cause of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025