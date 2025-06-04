Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives on Kolhui-Lotan Road

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday on Kolhui-Lotan Road, resulting in the deaths of a couple riding a motorcycle. Police reported that a bus collided with the motorcycle, killing Afsar Ali, 25, instantly, and his wife Hasina Bano, 24, who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Circle Officer Deep Sikha Verma confirmed that emergency services arrived quickly but were unable to save Hasina Bano. The authorities have impounded both the bus and the motorcycle involved in the crash as part of their investigation.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision to determine the cause of the tragic event.

