Monsoon Halt: Neral-Matheran Heritage Train Service Suspended

The Central Railway will suspend the heritage narrow-gauge train service between Neral and Matheran during the monsoon for safety reasons. From June to October, only shuttle services between Matheran and Aman Lodge will operate, ensuring continued access for tourists and locals despite heavy rainfall and landslide risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a precautionary move, the Central Railway announced the suspension of the iconic narrow-gauge train service between Neral and the Matheran hill station during the monsoon season.

The suspension is due to the region's susceptibility to landslides and track damage. Instead, six to eight shuttle services will operate daily between Matheran and Aman Lodge stations.

Local tourism and transportation needs will still be met through these shuttle services, featuring a mix of first-class and second-class coaches, providing a practical solution for both travelers and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

