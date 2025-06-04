Monsoon Halt: Neral-Matheran Heritage Train Service Suspended

In a precautionary move, the Central Railway announced the suspension of the iconic narrow-gauge train service between Neral and the Matheran hill station during the monsoon season.

The suspension is due to the region's susceptibility to landslides and track damage. Instead, six to eight shuttle services will operate daily between Matheran and Aman Lodge stations.

Local tourism and transportation needs will still be met through these shuttle services, featuring a mix of first-class and second-class coaches, providing a practical solution for both travelers and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)