Major Stake Sales Stir Alkem Labs and Indian Energy Exchange Markets

Jayanti Sinha, a member of the promoter group of Alkem Laboratories, divested a 1.4% stake in the pharmaceutical company for Rs 828 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday.

This sale reduced Sinha's holding from 2.46% to 1.04%, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Meanwhile, in a similar transaction, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) sold off a 1.12% stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for Rs 201 crore on the National Stock Exchange.

