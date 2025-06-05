Trump Administration Explores $1,000 Visa Fast-Track Fee Amid Legal Concerns

The Trump administration is weighing the introduction of a $1,000 fee for foreign tourists and non-immigrant visa applicants seeking expedited interview appointments. However, legal advisors have highlighted multiple potential legal obstacles to this plan, according to an official source and a State Department memo.

Currently, non-immigrant visa applicants pay a $185 fee. The proposed $1,000 premium option would grant quicker interview access, possibly launching in a pilot form by December, as per a memo reviewed by Reuters.

The unreported fee proposal accompanies President Trump's idea of a 'gold card' offering U.S. citizenship for $5 million. Despite the initiative, the State Department's legal team believes there's a high chance of it being struck down by either the White House budget office or U.S. courts.