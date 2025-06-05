Trump Administration Explores $1,000 Visa Fast-Track Fee Amid Legal Concerns
The Trump administration considers implementing a $1,000 fee for expedited non-immigrant visa interviews, though legal challenges loom. Aimed at providing faster processing, the initiative faces scrutiny over its legality and potential rejection by U.S. authorities. The move aligns with broader immigration restrictions under Trump's tenure, potentially affecting tourism revenue.
The Trump administration is weighing the introduction of a $1,000 fee for foreign tourists and non-immigrant visa applicants seeking expedited interview appointments. However, legal advisors have highlighted multiple potential legal obstacles to this plan, according to an official source and a State Department memo.
Currently, non-immigrant visa applicants pay a $185 fee. The proposed $1,000 premium option would grant quicker interview access, possibly launching in a pilot form by December, as per a memo reviewed by Reuters.
The unreported fee proposal accompanies President Trump's idea of a 'gold card' offering U.S. citizenship for $5 million. Despite the initiative, the State Department's legal team believes there's a high chance of it being struck down by either the White House budget office or U.S. courts.
