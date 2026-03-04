Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Noem Faces Congress Over Immigration Policies

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced intense scrutiny from both parties during a congressional hearing over her statements on domestic terrorism and immigration tactics. Although pressed to retract her comments, Noem defended her actions and policies. The session highlighted ongoing tensions over immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended her controversial remarks labeling the deaths of two U.S. citizens by federal immigration officers as 'domestic terrorism' during a congressional hearing. Despite bipartisan criticism and video evidence challenging her claims, Noem refused to retract her comments, sparking further debate.

Noem, who has been implementing President Trump's tough stance on immigration, encountered tough questions about her department's tactics and the alleged civil rights violations under her leadership. Although funding for her department has lapsed, critical operations remain active.

The hearing underscored ongoing disputes over immigration policy, as some lawmakers called for Noem's resignation, while others defended the necessity of the administration's controversial measures. Noem is set to continue defending her position at an upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

