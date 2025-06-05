Left Menu

Italian Giants Boost Investment in India as Economic Partnership Deepens

During a visit by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Italy, top Italian companies, including Carraro Group and Toschi Vignola, announced substantial investment plans in India. These developments underscore the strengthening economic ties and mutual benefit derived from the India-Italy partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:29 IST
Italian Giants Boost Investment in India as Economic Partnership Deepens
Union Minister Piyush Goyal with Carraro Group's Tomaso Carraro (Photo/Piyush Goyal/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic landscape is poised for a significant boost following Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Italy. Leading Italian corporations, such as Carraro Group, have unveiled ambitious plans to expand their operations and double investments in the Indian market. During a meeting with the Union Commerce Minister, Carraro Group, a prominent player in automotive components manufacturing, committed to investing 350 million euros over the next five to seven years, nearly doubling its current footprint in India.

Carraro Group Chairman, Enrico Carraro, announced the strategic move, revealing the company's intention to scale its investment base from its current 200 million euros. The expansion aims to tap into the substantial growth potential within India, as stated by Francesco Sequi, CEO of Carraro India. Sequi credited India's supportive government and burgeoning market demand as key drivers behind the expansion plans. Similarly, UFI Filters, specializing in filtration and thermal management technologies, declared its intention to double its investment in response to increasing demand and to bolster local manufacturing capabilities.

In a series of engagements during the two-day visit, Girondi from UFI Filters expressed optimism regarding the company's operations in India, with ambitious growth targets set for the region. Adding to the wave of investments, Stefano Toschi, CEO of Toschi Vignola, highlighted plans to significantly advance their business presence in India, leveraging the country's economic growth and evolving culinary tastes. Toschi emphasized the positive bilateral relations between India and Italy, as well as the Indians' openness to Western foods, as significant opportunities for expansion. This momentum is fueling a surge in trade and investment relations between the two nations, in alignment with India's 'Make in India' initiative and efforts towards self-reliant manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025