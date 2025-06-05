Maruti Suzuki Sets Record with Eco-friendly Rail Dispatches

Maruti Suzuki India, a leader in the automotive industry, announced a record dispatch of 5.18 lakh vehicles via Indian Railways in the fiscal year 2024-25. This marks the highest number ever achieved by the company through this eco-friendly transportation mode.

Since the fiscal year 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki has cumulatively dispatched 24 lakh vehicles by rail. The automaker services over 600 cities from more than 20 hubs, enhancing its nationwide distribution efficiency. Strategic port locations, Mundra and Pipavav, utilized for exports, also benefit from rail transportation.

Maruti Suzuki aims to further increase its rail dispatch share to 35% by the fiscal year 2030-31, as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Operating over 40 flexi deck rakes, the company reported that these initiatives have saved over 630 lakh litres of fuel and cut down 1.8 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)