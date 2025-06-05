Left Menu

RBI Urged to Cut Rates as India's Demand Slows Amid Global Uncertainty

As global uncertainty and high interest rates affect growth, India faces weakening demand. Despite healthy corporate cash flows, reduced demand has slowed capital and operational spending. The RBI is advised to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to stimulate growth, amid surplus liquidity and a benign Balance of Payments scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:32 IST
RBI Urged to Cut Rates as India's Demand Slows Amid Global Uncertainty
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an uncertain global economic climate, marked by elevated interest rates and policy unpredictability, India is grappling with slowing demand despite steady corporate cash flows. This scenario has led to a decline in both capital expenditures and operational spending, posing challenges for economic growth.

In light of these conditions, a report by Nuvama recommends that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implement a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. The suggestion comes as demand metrics, including credit growth, auto sales, and real estate sales, exhibit signs of fatigue, amid a soft inflation environment that remains below 4% on a three-month moving average basis.

The report forecasts that the repo rate could fall to a range of 5-5.25% over time, emphasizing the importance of monitoring this easing trajectory. Additionally, the improvement in the Balance of Payments and surplus liquidity signifies room for rate reductions. Experts agree that while rate cuts may support the economy, a quick revival in demand is unlikely, as fiscal policies tighten and export prospects remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025