Tensions Rise as Gaza Aid Distributor Remains Closed
Tensions escalate as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial aid distributor backed by the U.S. and Israel, remains closed in Gaza following deadly shootings near its sites. Maintenance and security issues delay the reopening. The organization's silence raises concerns among local residents depending on the aid.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a private entity distributing aid in Gaza, has not reopened its sites as tensions escalate following deadly shootings nearby. Backed by the U.S. and Israel, the controversial organization cited maintenance work for the closure without a clear reopening timeline.
Launched amid high expectations, the closure of GHF sites has left many residents in distress. A father of four from Khan Younis expressed safety concerns over its closure. By mid-morning Thursday, the site in Rafah remained closed, adding to the uncertainty plaguing the area.
Despite several attempts to reach the organization, GHF has not issued any further comments regarding the reasons for the continued closure or a specific date for reopening, leaving residents in anticipation and frustration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
