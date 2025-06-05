Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Tests India's Aviation Security

The Indian aviation sector faced an unprecedented challenge in 2024 with a dramatic increase in hoax bomb threats, according to an official report. Threats rose by more than 300 times compared to the past six years, primarily via the social media platform X.

A total of 1,019 threats were recorded, a sharp increase from the 330 counted between 2018 and 2023. October witnessed the highest number, with 687 threats, while other months saw variable figures. A 'major' operational and financial impact was reported across airlines due to these fraudulent messages.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revamped the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee's procedures to tackle this surge. However, all threats were eventually classified as hoaxes, yet they led to estimated losses of Rs 3 crore per incident for airlines. This misuse of social media, offering anonymity to perpetrators, highlights ongoing challenges within aviation security.

