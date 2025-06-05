Left Menu

Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Tests India's Aviation Security

The Indian civil aviation sector experienced a significant upsurge in hoax bomb threats in 2024, with reports soaring over 300 times since 2018. Most threats emerged via social media platform X. Despite all threats being deemed hoaxes, significant financial and operational impacts were incurred by airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:12 IST
Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Tests India's Aviation Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation sector faced an unprecedented challenge in 2024 with a dramatic increase in hoax bomb threats, according to an official report. Threats rose by more than 300 times compared to the past six years, primarily via the social media platform X.

A total of 1,019 threats were recorded, a sharp increase from the 330 counted between 2018 and 2023. October witnessed the highest number, with 687 threats, while other months saw variable figures. A 'major' operational and financial impact was reported across airlines due to these fraudulent messages.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revamped the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee's procedures to tackle this surge. However, all threats were eventually classified as hoaxes, yet they led to estimated losses of Rs 3 crore per incident for airlines. This misuse of social media, offering anonymity to perpetrators, highlights ongoing challenges within aviation security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025