Sudarshan Venu Appointed Chairman of TVS Motor Company: Leadership Transition Announced

TVS Motor Company has declared a significant leadership transition, appointing Sudarshan Venu as its new Chairman effective August 25, 2025. This move was announced by the company on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in its executive management.

Venu, who has already showcased his capability in steering company growth during his tenure as Managing Director, will assume the role from Ralf Speth. Speth has opted not to seek re-appointment as a Director in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and will step down as Chairman by August 22, 2025. However, he will continue to influence TVS Motor as the Chief Mentor from August 23, 2025, for the next three years.

In announcing the transition, Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan expressed gratitude to Speth for his impactful leadership over the past three years. Srinivasan emphasized Speth's role in expanding the company's global footprint and enhancing its innovative capabilities. He voiced confidence that Sudarshan Venu will lead TVS Motor to even greater achievements.

