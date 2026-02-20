Bhupen Borah's Political Crossroads: Joining BJP Sparks Major Transition
Former Congress president Bhupen Borah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, indicating his upcoming transition to the BJP. Borah believes joining the BJP will safeguard Assam's future and youth. Despite criticism from Congress, he remains confident in his decision and past achievements.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, former Congress president Bhupen Borah announced his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following a courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, held at a state guest house, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP dignitaries.
Borah, confident about the move, asserted that by early March, half of Congress members with self-respect and nationalist sentiments would transition to the BJP, drawn by the party's commitment to safeguarding Assam's future and identity. Despite questions from the media, Borah did not discuss potential electoral seats or further political ambitions.
Amidst criticism from his former party, Borah remains unfazed, citing past success and resilience during his switch from All Assam Students' Union to Congress in 1993. He remains optimistic about proving himself within the BJP, while addressing tensions around opposition alliance dynamics in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Protests Against Hindi Push During Amit Shah's Tripura Visit
Request all parents to talk to their children at home in their mother tongue: Amit Shah at Rajbhasha Sammelan.
Script, language cannot be issue of dispute: Amit Shah at Rajbhasha Sammelan in Tripura.
PM Modi transformed NE into land of development by signing 21 peace accords; 11,000 youths brought back to mainstream: Amit Shah in Tripura.
False campaign that Hindi being imposed on people has been dismantled in last 10 yrs: Home Minister Amit Shah in Tripura.