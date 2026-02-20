Bhupen Borah's Political Crossroads: Joining BJP Sparks Major Transition

In a significant political shift, former Congress president Bhupen Borah announced his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following a courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, held at a state guest house, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP dignitaries.

Borah, confident about the move, asserted that by early March, half of Congress members with self-respect and nationalist sentiments would transition to the BJP, drawn by the party's commitment to safeguarding Assam's future and identity. Despite questions from the media, Borah did not discuss potential electoral seats or further political ambitions.

Amidst criticism from his former party, Borah remains unfazed, citing past success and resilience during his switch from All Assam Students' Union to Congress in 1993. He remains optimistic about proving himself within the BJP, while addressing tensions around opposition alliance dynamics in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)