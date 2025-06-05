Thali Prices Take a Dip: A Look at the Recent Trends

In a recent development, the cost of home-cooked meals has seen a marginal decline, primarily driven by lower vegetable prices, according to a report released on Thursday.

The 'Roti Rice Rate' report, a publication from Crisil, highlighted a notable reduction in the cost of vegetarian thalis, dropping to Rs 26.2 from April's Rs 26.3, and a significant decrease compared to Rs 27.8 in May last year.

Director Pushan Sharma from Crisil Intelligence noted future price fluctuations fueled by seasonal changes in vegetable pricing and potential strengths in domestic wheat and pulse yields, along with an anticipated 20-25% increase in rice exports due to competitive global pricing.

