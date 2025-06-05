Left Menu

Thali Prices Take a Dip: A Look at the Recent Trends

The price of home-cooked thalis has slightly decreased in May. The 'Roti Rice Rate' report attributes this decline to cheaper vegetables and a drop in broiler prices. Anticipated price changes and increased export of rice due to competitive pricing in global markets could affect future costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the cost of home-cooked meals has seen a marginal decline, primarily driven by lower vegetable prices, according to a report released on Thursday.

The 'Roti Rice Rate' report, a publication from Crisil, highlighted a notable reduction in the cost of vegetarian thalis, dropping to Rs 26.2 from April's Rs 26.3, and a significant decrease compared to Rs 27.8 in May last year.

Director Pushan Sharma from Crisil Intelligence noted future price fluctuations fueled by seasonal changes in vegetable pricing and potential strengths in domestic wheat and pulse yields, along with an anticipated 20-25% increase in rice exports due to competitive global pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

