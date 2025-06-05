Balasore Alloys Bounces Back to Profitability

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Balasore Alloys Ltd reported a notable turnaround, achieving a standalone net profit of Rs 54.07 crore. This marks a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 46.19 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company's sales figures stood at Rs 1,010 crore for FY25, compared to Rs 1,200 crore in FY24, reflecting its strategic recalibration and cost-efficient operational realignment.

On World Environment Day 2025, Managing Director Arun Kumar Jain delivered a speech at Chandipur Sea Beach, highlighting the pressing need for collective action to safeguard and rejuvenate the environment.

