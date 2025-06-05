Two Road Mishaps in Latur Injure 15: Bus Overturns, Car Hits Motorcycle

In a series of unfortunate events in Latur, central Maharashtra, 15 people suffered injuries due to two separate road accidents, authorities reported on Thursday.

The first incident involved a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus that overturned near Ramegaon Phata. The bus, en route from Karad to Latur, tipped over due to narrow and slippery road conditions exacerbated by ongoing construction and absent warning signs. Of the 70 passengers on board, 13 sustained minor injuries. Locals assisted in rescuing passengers as emergency services arrived swiftly to the scene, transporting the injured to Latur Government Hospital.

A second incident involved a speeding car that crashed into a stationary motorcycle near Tembi village. The crash left two motorcyclists, Aslam Munirali Sayyed and Nizamuddin Yusuf Shaikh, critically injured. They received initial treatment locally before being moved to Latur for advanced medical care. The road incidents underscore the importance of road safety measures and prompt emergency response.

