Left Menu

India and Kyrgyzstan Fortify Economic Bonds with New Bilateral Investment Treaty

India and Kyrgyzstan have signed a protocol enforcing a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) to enhance economic relations and promote cross-border investments. Effective from June 2025, this new BIT replaces an earlier agreement and emphasizes sustainable development, while allowing policy space for environmental protection and public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:33 IST
India and Kyrgyzstan Fortify Economic Bonds with New Bilateral Investment Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Governments of India and Kyrgyzstan have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their economic ties by signing a bilateral investment treaty (BIT). The agreement, initially signed in June 2019, is set to come into force in June 2025, and it replaces a previous treaty established in 2000.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich formalized the protocol on Thursday, ensuring continuity in investment protection between the two nations. The treaty aims to foster a secure and predictable environment for investors by promoting mutual interests.

A notable feature of the new BIT is its emphasis on sustainable development, the removal of the most favored nation (MFN) tag, and the provision of a dispute resolution mechanism. The treaty has calibrated exceptions for policy space, particularly in areas like environment, public health, and safety, reinforcing the sovereign regulatory powers of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025