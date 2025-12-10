Left Menu

Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

The re-escalation of border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia challenges the ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump using tariffs as leverage. Thailand resists Trump's tariff strategy, maintaining that trade issues should be separate from border conflict. As elections loom, Thai leaders aim to balance nationalism and economic strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:17 IST
The fragile peace between Thailand and Cambodia has crumbled as border clashes rekindled this week, undermining a ceasefire backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The initial peace deal was influenced by Trump's threat of tariffs, but Thailand has since drawn a firm line against such tactics.

Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, insists trade talks remain distinct from territorial disputes. Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul faces political pressures at home with impending snap elections, aiming to galvanize nationalist support while deftly managing trade tensions.

As the conflict unfolds, Trump's utilization of tariffs as a diplomatic tool faces scrutiny. The Thai government bets on its military's capabilities and plays a strategic game in separating trade from conflict, challenging Trump's approach and the durability of U.S. influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

