MSRTC's Ambitious Expansion: 8,000 New Buses by 2026

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set for a significant expansion, acquiring 8,000 new buses by 2026, with tenders already completed for 3,000 vehicles, announced state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

In efforts to address staff financial issues, the MSRTC will receive Rs 2,893 crore through supplementary demands to cover salaries and pending dues. The minister addressed legislative concerns over funding allocations for staff dues raised by prominent members.

The corporation aims to modernize its fleet with electric vehicles by 2047, intensifying its push for sustainable transport. Additionally, it plans to hire 2,500 drivers on contract to meet its operational needs in serving the daily 60 lakh passengers with its vast bus fleet.

