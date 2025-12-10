Rajasthan Chief Minister Urges Diaspora to Drive State's Development

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored the pivotal role of the Rajasthani diaspora in the state's progress. He urged them to visit Rajasthan at least twice a year to maintain a connection with their roots, emphasizing their integral contribution to the state's development.

During the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' event, Sharma highlighted significant achievements in addressing the water crisis under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, with Rs 26,000 crore allocated to the Ramjal Setu link project for water distribution.

He also noted improvements in power supply, crime reduction, corruption control, and industrial growth. Sharma invited diaspora investment in key sectors like education, tourism, and mining, regarded as areas with high potential.

