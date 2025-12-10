Rajasthan Chief Minister Urges Diaspora to Drive State's Development
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, emphasizes the contribution of the Rajasthani diaspora to the state's growth, urging them to visit regularly. He highlights advancements in water management, crime reduction, industrial growth, and government jobs. The state invites investment in tourism, education, and mineral production projects.
On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored the pivotal role of the Rajasthani diaspora in the state's progress. He urged them to visit Rajasthan at least twice a year to maintain a connection with their roots, emphasizing their integral contribution to the state's development.
During the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' event, Sharma highlighted significant achievements in addressing the water crisis under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, with Rs 26,000 crore allocated to the Ramjal Setu link project for water distribution.
He also noted improvements in power supply, crime reduction, corruption control, and industrial growth. Sharma invited diaspora investment in key sectors like education, tourism, and mining, regarded as areas with high potential.
