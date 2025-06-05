Left Menu

Rakesh Kumar Crowned Indian Rummy Grandmaster as Mind Sports Thrives

Rakesh Kumar from Rishikesh achieved the prestigious title of Indian Rummy Grandmaster for the North & East Zone at the SOG Grandmasters Series. The event saw over 1.5 lakh participants, underscoring the rise of mind sports in India. Esteemed dignitaries attended, celebrating excellence in digital and strategic games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:38 IST
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Indian Rummy Grandmaster as Mind Sports Thrives
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Indian Rummy Grandmaster for North & East Zone at SOG Grandmasters Series. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Kumar, hailing from Rishikesh, has claimed the prestigious title of Indian Rummy Grandmaster for the North & East Zone at the recently concluded SOG Grandmasters Series Championship. The event, which took place at the Hyatt Regency in Gurugram, featured intense competitions across rummy, chess, and chess for the blind, attracting over 1.5 lakh participants from across the nation.

The Indian Rummy Grandmasters event alone drew a staggering 78,000 participants, showcasing India's burgeoning interest in skill-based games. After several competitive rounds, 150 finalists emerged, with Kumar's strategic prowess securing his victory. Organized by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), the championship highlighted the growing importance of mind sports within India's digital landscape.

Concluding the two-day event were performances and award ceremonies attended by prominent figures like Gaurav Dhyanchand, D.P. Raturi, and Haryana's Sports Minister, Mr. Gaurav Gautam. According to Adv. Nandan Jha, SOGF's Founder, the federation aims to elevate mind sports to the same reverence as traditional sports in India, with Kumar's win representing a significant milestone in this ongoing journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

