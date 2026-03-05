Left Menu

China's Bold Vision: Dominating Future Tech

China has unveiled a strategic five-year plan aiming to lead globally in science and technology. The plan focuses on advancing in nuclear fusion, space technology, and quantum computing, alongside building a top-tier talent pool and investing in foundational research to establish China as a leader in emerging industries.

  • Country:
  • China

China has announced an ambitious five-year economic and industrial plan aimed at securing its dominance in the global tech landscape. Released on Thursday, the blueprint outlines a future where China leads key emerging industries.

The comprehensive 141-page document highlights several pioneering goals, such as achieving significant advancements in nuclear fusion, creating reusable heavy-load rockets, and developing an integrated space-earth quantum communication network. Additionally, it intends to illustrate the feasibility of a lunar research station, further cementing its aspirations in space exploration.

The plan also calls for China to become a global leader in frontier research and development by pushing forward foundational scientific theories and technologies. It emphasizes the importance of investing in basic research and building a world-class STEM talent base to sustain its technological advancements.

