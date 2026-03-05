Left Menu

Crypto Bill Stalls Amid Banking Disputes and Political Roadblocks

The debate over landmark crypto legislation hits an impasse as banks contest a White House proposal. The discord raises doubts about the bill's passage and draws criticism from President Trump. Key provisions center on stablecoin rewards, with disagreement between crypto firms and banks stalling progress.

Updated: 05-03-2026 10:32 IST
The landmark crypto legislation has reached a new deadlock, with banks refusing to endorse a White House compromise. This development casts doubt over the bill's prospects as President Trump criticizes lenders for allegedly undermining his crypto agenda. Trump, a known advocate for cryptocurrency, remains focused on crypto reform during his second term.

Supporters of the Clarity Act bill argue it will establish clear regulations that encourage crypto adoption. However, the bill remains stalled due to opposition from banks, who fear deposit losses if stablecoin issuers and crypto firms offer yield-bearing products. Coinbase and other crypto firms argue that offering rewards is vital for customer recruitment, viewing a ban as anticompetitive.

The situation remains fraught as banks remain resistant to the proposed compromise. Some senators back the banking sector, further complicating the bill's progress. Despite efforts from key industry players to broker a deal, lingering disagreements and tight legislative timelines threaten to derail the bill's passage this year.

