BJP and Congress Set Stage for High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle in Haryana

Sanjay Bhatia of BJP and Karamvir Singh Boudh from Congress are slated to contest the Rajya Sabha elections for two vacant seats in Haryana. The nominations spotlight a strategic move by Congress to address caste dynamics, with Boudh’s Dalit representation deemed crucial. Polling is scheduled for March 16.

The political arena in Haryana is witnessing significant activity as Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP and Karamvir Singh Boudh from Congress prepare to file their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. Two seats are up for grabs, promising a high-stakes contest.

Karamvir Singh Boudh, a recognized Dalit activist and former Haryana government employee, has been picked by Congress in a strategic effort to balance caste equations within the party. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia, a close ally of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The elections, prompted by the end of terms of BJP's Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra, are set for March 16. The selection of Boudh underscores Congress' focus on inclusivity, as he receives backing from key leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

