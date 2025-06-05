Controversy Brews Over Samruddhi Expressway's Costly Corruption Claims

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the Samruddhi Expressway, describing it as a 'breeding ground' for corruption. He has demanded a white paper on the project, which was recently completed with the opening of its final 76-km stretch.

Sapkal has raised concerns over the rising costs of the project, which escalated from an initial estimate of Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore. He cited this exorbitant increase as evidence of corruption.

Sapkal, referencing past corruption in regional infrastructure projects, is calling for a complete government accounting of the expressway, including detailed expenses and revenues. He also pointed out safety issues, claiming the road has developed cracks and issues since becoming operational.

