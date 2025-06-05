Controversy Brews Over Samruddhi Expressway's Costly Corruption Claims
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has accused the Samruddhi Expressway project of being a hub for corruption, demanding a white paper for transparency. Rising costs from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore have fueled these accusations. Sapkal highlighted prior instances of corruption within similar tenders and called for thorough investigation.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the Samruddhi Expressway, describing it as a 'breeding ground' for corruption. He has demanded a white paper on the project, which was recently completed with the opening of its final 76-km stretch.
Sapkal has raised concerns over the rising costs of the project, which escalated from an initial estimate of Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore. He cited this exorbitant increase as evidence of corruption.
Sapkal, referencing past corruption in regional infrastructure projects, is calling for a complete government accounting of the expressway, including detailed expenses and revenues. He also pointed out safety issues, claiming the road has developed cracks and issues since becoming operational.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2 COVID-19-linked deaths in Maharashtra since January, 52 patients under treatment
Maharashtra's Challenge: A Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Economy
Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment on Anti-Terrorism Day
Neuberg Diagnostics and Star Imaging Transform Healthcare in Maharashtra
Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' Set to Dazzle Cinemas on Maharashtra Day