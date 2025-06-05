Cipla Becomes Water Positive: A Milestone in Sustainable Manufacturing

Drug maker Cipla has emerged as a pioneer in sustainable manufacturing, being certified as a water positive organization by Bureau Veritas for its Indian operations.

According to Cipla's statement, as of fiscal year 2024-25, 67 percent of its domestic manufacturing units are equipped with Zero Liquid Discharge systems, reflecting their commitment to zero waste. The company has significantly reduced its water usage, withdrawing 13.1 percent less water compared to the baseline year of FY 2019-20.

Furthermore, Cipla has made strides in recycling efforts, with half of the water used across its Indian manufacturing operations being recycled and reused. Cipla's MD and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, emphasized the company's dedication to responsible water usage, highlighting the critical importance of sustainable practices in manufacturing.

